 Trump admits to applying makeup so as not to "look like a dead man" | 1news.az
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Trump admits to applying makeup so as not to "look like a dead man"

1news Staff10:40 - Today
Trump admits to applying makeup so as not to "look like a dead man"

U.S. President Donald Trump said at a rally in the state of Georgia that he applies a small amount of makeup himself so as not to "look like a dead man," 1news.az reports citing RBC.

"I use very little makeup and I put it on myself. If you don't put on at least a little, you'll look like a dead man. I don't want to look like that," Trump said.

In August 2025, The Independent drew attention to a bruise on Trump's right hand, which the president did not conceal with foundation while signing executive orders in the Oval Office. Later, the bruise was noticed at a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung.

That same month, The Daily Beast published a photograph of Trump dated August 22, in which his right hand was covered with a thick layer of foundation. The White House explained the appearance of the bruises by frequent handshakes and the use of aspirin. The president's personal physician, Sean Barbabella, called them a harmless side effect of the treatment.

In July 2026, Trump announced on Truth Social that he had passed a medical examination at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center "with flying colors" and had requested another cognitive test. According to the president, he had previously taken such tests three times and each time answered all the questions correctly. Trump did not specify the date of the medical examination.

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