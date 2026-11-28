French authorities have extended restrictions on the sale and use of pyrotechnic products until December 12 amid ongoing student protests.

As 1news.az reports, citing French media, the ban applies to the territory of mainland France and covers firecrackers, fireworks, pyrotechnic batteries, Roman candles, and mortar charges.

It should be noted that protests by representatives of the education system and students in France have been ongoing since the end of September. They are blocking educational institutions, speaking out against the unsatisfactory condition of schools, excessive academic workload, and a shortage of teachers in certain subjects.

In October, trade unions joined the protest actions, demanding wage increases and the abandonment of additional austerity measures.