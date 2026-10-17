In France, protesters stormed the Lille city hall building and went on a rampage

In the French city of Lille, participants in a protest against rising prices stormed the city hall building, breaking the glass doors of several entrances.

As 1news.az reports, citing the radio station RTL, some of the demonstrators went on a rampage inside the building and then fled the scene.

A few minutes later, officers from special police units entered the city hall.

According to the radio station, fierce clashes between police and several hundred protesters are continuing in the center of Lille.