Turkey plans to build at least 12 nuclear reactors in Akkuyu, Sinop, and Thrace by 2050.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated by Turkey's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, speaking in Istanbul as part of the "Youth of the Century: Energy" program.

According to the minister, despite the fact that the world has faced one of the largest energy crises, Turkey under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has not experienced serious problems with energy supply.

Speaking about the main directions of the "National Energy – 2040" strategy, Bayraktar emphasized that renewable energy capacity will be significantly increased.

He noted that the installed capacity of renewable energy facilities, currently amounting to 45,000 MW, will be increased almost fourfold — to 175,000 MW. Solar and wind power plants will be built in various regions of the country.

The minister recalled that the development of nuclear energy had been Turkey's dream for 70 years, noting that construction of four power units at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) is currently underway.

According to him, in addition to the Akkuyu NPP, Turkey plans to build nuclear power plants in Sinop and Thrace. In addition, the country intends to develop small modular reactor (SMR) technologies and establish their own production.

Bayraktar emphasized that in the future nuclear energy will become an integral part of Turkey's energy balance.