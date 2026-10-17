PFL presents commemorative gifts to Qarabag and Neftchi - PHOTO

The Professional Football League (PFL) has prepared special gifts for the Qarabag and Neftchi clubs in honor of their 1,000th matches in the Azerbaijani championship.

As 1news.az reports, the commemorative gift on behalf of Qarabag was received by Shahid Hasanov, who took part in all 1,000 of the team's matches as a player or an official representative of the club. The award for Neftchi was presented to former captain and longtime club employee Igor Getman. The gifts were handed over to the teams' representatives by PFL technical and sports director Elgiz Abbasov.

It should be noted that Qarabag and Neftchi are the only clubs that have participated in all seasons of the national championship.