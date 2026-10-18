Police in Paris again use tear gas to disperse a rally

Paris police have again used stun grenades and tear gas to disperse participants of a demonstration on the Place de la République in Paris.

As 1news.az reports citing BFMTV, this concerns an unauthorized demonstration that drew hundreds of people in response to calls spreading on social media to continue the protests.

Those present on the square are mostly young people dressed in black, hiding their faces behind masks.

On October 17, mass demonstrations against rising fuel prices and the decline in the population's purchasing power took place in Paris and across France.

According to the organizers' estimates, 800,000 people took part in them, while the Interior Ministry counted 550,000. In a number of cities, the protests escalated into riots and clashes with police. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez reported the detention of more than 2,000 people across the country and promised that the authorities would continue to prosecute everyone who took part in the pogroms and looting.