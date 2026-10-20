Death toll from flooding in northwestern Turkey rises to 10

The death toll from the flooding caused by incessant rains in Istanbul and Kocaeli in Turkey has reached 10 people.

This was reported by 1news.az with reference to the NTV television channel.

It is noted that in Istanbul the body of another person was recovered from the mudflows, bringing the number of fatalities to 3 in Kocaeli and 7 in Istanbul.

As a reminder, the incessant rains that have continued in recent days in some cities of Turkey have led to serious consequences. Significant damage has been inflicted on homes and infrastructure.