Zelensky arrives in Norway

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Oslo on Tuesday for talks with Norwegian officials, as well as to hold negotiations with the special representatives of the U.S. president and European leaders aimed at ending the war.

The Norwegian broadcaster NRK aired the arrival of the Ukrainian president's plane in Norway.

The footage shows the Ukrainian president's plane landing and Volodymyr Zelensky descending onto the runway down the aircraft's stairway.

Earlier on Tuesday, the U.S. president's special envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Norway to hold talks on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war. His colleague Jared Kushner will take part remotely, as President Trump's son-in-law has fallen ill with the flu.

The talks in Oslo on Tuesday, which will be held with the participation of President Trump's special envoys, President Volodymyr Zelensky and the leaders of Norway and Finland, will also be attended by representatives of the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Poland, as well as officials from the EU and NATO.

The European Union will be represented by the chief of staff of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO by the deputy chief of staff of the Alliance's Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Source: "European Pravda"