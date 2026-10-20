Rubio rejects Ukraine's accusations

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has denied claims that Washington is deliberately refusing to hand over ballistic missile interception systems to Ukraine. According to him, U.S. policy on defense support for Kyiv has not changed.

“I heard one of the Ukrainian government officials say that people in Ukraine are dying because the U.S. is denying them access to information. That is scandalous, outrageous and simply untrue,” Rubio said.

He emphasized that the delays in deliveries of interceptors are due to objective factors, including high global demand and the United States' own needs.

“We would like interceptors, every country in the world would like interceptors, and many parts of the world are asking for them. This is perhaps the most sought-after product in the defense field right now. So when a country does not receive interceptors from the U.S., it is not because we are refusing. We also have our own needs,” the secretary of state explained.

Source: ART