Some customs duties in Azerbaijan will increase 100-fold

Starting tomorrow, changes to the Commodity Nomenclature of Foreign Economic Activity, as well as to the rates of import and export customs duties, take effect.

As Oxu.Az reports, for certain types of products the export customs duty rates will be increased 100-fold.

Thus, the tariff rate on 1,000 kilograms of waste and scrap of cast iron exported from Azerbaijan, as well as waste and scrap of ferrous metals clad with tin, has been raised from 7 to 500 U.S. dollars.

The tariff rate on turnings, shavings, chips, milling waste, sawdust, as well as ingots for remelting (charge ingots) has been increased from 5 to 500 U.S. dollars per 1,000 kilograms.

The decision was signed on September 22.