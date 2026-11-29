Across Azerbaijan as a whole, the weather was observed to be without precipitation.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated in the actual weather summary of the National Hydrometeorology Service.

According to information as of 11:00 a.m. Sunday, up to 1 mm of precipitation fell in Guba, Gusar and Nakhchivan, while fog was observed in Shamkir, Lerik and Yevlakh, due to which visibility was reduced to 500 m.

"The minimum air temperature recorded in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula was 10° above zero, in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic — from 4° below zero to 2° above zero, in lowland areas — 3°, and in mountainous areas — up to 1° above zero," the report says.