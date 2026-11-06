 Lebanon's Health Ministry reports 4,390 victims of Israeli attacks since the start of the escalation | 1news.az
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Lebanon's Health Ministry reports 4,390 victims of Israeli attacks since the start of the escalation

1news Staff08:50 - Today
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Lebanon's Health Ministry reports 4,390 victims of Israeli attacks since the start of the escalation

At least three Lebanese were killed in the first days of November in the south of the country, where Israeli troops are conducting operations against the Shiite organization Hezbollah, the republic's Health Ministry reported.

"The total number of citizens killed since the start of the military escalation on March 2 has risen to 4,390, and the number of wounded to 12,429," the ministry's report published on X says.

As noted by the Health Ministry, Israeli drones struck ground targets on Thursday in the areas of Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh and Zawtar al-Sharqiyeh in Nabatieh province, while artillery shelled the outskirts of the towns of Kfar Tibnit and Khiam. No information on the consequences of these attacks has been received from local authorities so far.

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