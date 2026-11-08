 Presidential Press Service prepares video report on meeting of Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Shusha | 1news.az
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Presidential Press Service prepares video report on meeting of Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Shusha

1news Staff19:30 - 08 / 11 / 2026
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Presidential Press Service prepares video report on meeting of Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Shusha

President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan on an official visit on November 8.

An official welcome ceremony for Recep Tayyip Erdogan was held in Shusha. The President of the Republic of Türkiye was welcomed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. A one-on-one meeting of the leaders then took place, after which the presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye made joint statements for the press.

The Presidential Press Service has prepared video footage about the meeting of the heads of state.

1news.az presents this footage:

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