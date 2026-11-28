Azerbaijan congratulates Albania on Independence Day
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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has congratulated the people and the government of Albania on Independence Day.
As 1news.az reports, this was stated in the ministry's post on the social network X.
"Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Albania on the occasion of Albania's Independence Day! Happy Independence Day!" the post reads.
Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Albania on the occasion of Albania’s Independence Day! Happy Independence Day! 🇦🇿🇦🇱 @AlbanianDiplo https://t.co/LMWv3SjPDL — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) November 28, 2026
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