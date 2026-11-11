NVIDIA shares plunge after reports of Jensen Huang's ties

American technology company NVIDIA has lost more than $190 billion in market capitalization following reports of an alleged relationship between its CEO, Jensen Huang, and a woman suspected of spying on behalf of China.

On Monday, the company's share price fell by 4%, continuing the negative trend of recent weeks. Over the past month, NVIDIA's market capitalization has declined by 23%.

Among the main factors putting pressure on the share price, investors cite concerns about a possible bubble forming in the artificial intelligence technology market.

At the same time, the new decline in the shares is being linked to the risks that a potential leak of information to China could create for the United States' position in the global artificial intelligence race. One of the key factors behind America's technological advantage remains the advanced chips manufactured by NVIDIA.

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he had no information about a possible leak of information to the Chinese side ahead of his visit to China planned for May.

However, on Tuesday it emerged that the head of the White House had in fact been provided with a corresponding report.

According to the publication, information about Jensen Huang's alleged relationship with a woman suspected of spying for China was reported to Trump aboard the presidential aircraft Air Force One during his trip to China about six months ago.

Source: DailyMail