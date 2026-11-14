 Tanker rams cruise ship with 130 passengers in the U.S.: vessel sinks - VIDEO | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Tanker rams cruise ship with 130 passengers in the U.S.: vessel sinks - VIDEO

1news Staff10:10 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Tanker rams cruise ship with 130 passengers in the U.S.: vessel sinks - VIDEO

In the United States, near New Orleans (Louisiana), a tanker collided with a cruise ship carrying nearly 130 passengers.

As 1news.az reports citing FOX 8, as a result of the accident the vessel partially sank.

According to the information, the incident occurred on Friday, November 13, during the daytime local time on the Mississippi River not far from the port of New Orleans. At the moment of the collision, the cruise ship was in the port. After the impact, the vessel began taking on water and partially submerged.

At present, there is no information about possible fatalities or injuries. The causes of the collision and the extent of damage to both vessels are also unknown so far.

The circumstances of the accident are being investigated.

Share:
993

In focus

Opinion

Europe itself is seeking dialogue with Baku

Society

Restrictions on visits to new recruits introduced at Azerbaijani military units

Society

No precipitation observed in Azerbaijan — actual weather

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

World

Microsoft announces restoration of services after outage

Iran names conditions for resuming IAEA inspections

China and the U.S. discussed tariff reductions at the first trade council meeting

The new Constitution will not include the post of Security Council Secretary — newspaper

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Iceland's prime minister dodges Macron's embrace

Trump orders Justice Department to investigate Democrats after their impeachment threat

Von der Leyen pelted with eggs amid calls to leave Bulgaria - VIDEO

Head of Zelensky's office to pay a fine for speaking Russian

Latest news

Microsoft announces restoration of services after outage

Today, 13:35

Pashinyan: Establishing peace with Azerbaijan is my personal mission

Today, 13:16

Iran names conditions for resuming IAEA inspections

Today, 12:50

Father of four who died in Samukh was a participant in the Patriotic War

Today, 12:35

Heating season begins in Azerbaijan tomorrow

Today, 12:20

China and the U.S. discussed tariff reductions at the first trade council meeting

Today, 11:55

Car hits schoolgirl in Mingachevir

Today, 11:40

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations issues appeal to the public over the weather

Today, 11:30

Azerbaijan's net financial assets reach 110 billion manats

Today, 11:25

Restrictions on visits to new recruits introduced at Azerbaijani military units

Today, 11:20

In Baku, a 13-year-old girl was accidentally injured by a knife while playing with her younger brother

Today, 11:15

The new Constitution will not include the post of Security Council Secretary — newspaper

Today, 11:07

Aviation collapse in the U.S.: about 15,000 flights delayed or canceled

Today, 11:05

No precipitation observed in Azerbaijan — actual weather

Today, 10:50

Azerbaijan Basketball League: Sabah to face Neftchi today

Today, 10:45

Putin pardons Lerchek

Today, 10:30

Trump plans to hold a meeting with Putin and Xi Jinping at the APEC summit

Today, 10:20

Pashinyan: Yerevan and Ankara are close to normalizing relations

Today, 10:15

Tanker rams cruise ship with 130 passengers in the U.S.: vessel sinks - VIDEO

Today, 10:10

Serious accident in Ordubad: car overturns, one person killed

Today, 10:00
All news