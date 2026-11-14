Tanker rams cruise ship with 130 passengers in the U.S.: vessel sinks - VIDEO

In the United States, near New Orleans (Louisiana), a tanker collided with a cruise ship carrying nearly 130 passengers.

As 1news.az reports citing FOX 8, as a result of the accident the vessel partially sank.

According to the information, the incident occurred on Friday, November 13, during the daytime local time on the Mississippi River not far from the port of New Orleans. At the moment of the collision, the cruise ship was in the port. After the impact, the vessel began taking on water and partially submerged.

At present, there is no information about possible fatalities or injuries. The causes of the collision and the extent of damage to both vessels are also unknown so far.

The circumstances of the accident are being investigated.