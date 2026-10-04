Neftchi veterans beat Spartak in match marking the 75th anniversary of the Tofig Bahramov Stadium

Veterans of Baku's Neftchi defeated their peers from Vilnius' Spartak in a friendly match dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium.

The game ended with a score of 10:9 in favor of the Baku team.

Note that the first game at this arena took place in 1951, precisely between Neftchi and Spartak.

That match ended with a 4:0 victory for the Baku side.

The author of the first goal in the stadium's history was Neftchi player Alakbar Mammadov, who scored in the 30th minute.