 Neftchi veterans beat Spartak in match marking the 75th anniversary of the Tofig Bahramov Stadium | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Sport

Neftchi veterans beat Spartak in match marking the 75th anniversary of the Tofig Bahramov Stadium

1news Staff15:40 - Today
Neftchi veterans beat Spartak in match marking the 75th anniversary of the Tofig Bahramov Stadium

Veterans of Baku's Neftchi defeated their peers from Vilnius' Spartak in a friendly match dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium.

The game ended with a score of 10:9 in favor of the Baku team.

Note that the first game at this arena took place in 1951, precisely between Neftchi and Spartak.

That match ended with a 4:0 victory for the Baku side.

The author of the first goal in the stadium's history was Neftchi player Alakbar Mammadov, who scored in the 30th minute.

Share:
513

In focus

President's Diary

President’s social media: “If we had given in to emotions, today, perhaps, the third Victory Arch would be standing in the center of Yerevan” - ...

World

Rain expected in places in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula tomorrow

Sport

Azerbaijani swimmer sets national record at World Cup in Baku

Sport

Turan Tovuz loses to Fenerbahce in friendly match in Baku

Sport

Barcelona faces temporary exclusion from the Champions League

Neftchi veterans beat Spartak in match marking the 75th anniversary of the Tofig Bahramov Stadium

Verstappen takes first win of the season at the Formula 1 race in Malaysia

Azerbaijani swimmer sets national record at World Cup in Baku

Editor's Choice

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

A new link: how Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are transforming the space from Beijing to Lisbon

News for you

UEFA receives new Real Madrid documents in Negreira case

FIFA accuses UEFA of harassing Infantino in World Cup share row

Is an era ending? Ronaldo spent an entire Portugal match on the bench for the first time since Euro 2008

Turan Tovuz to donate Fenerbahce friendly revenue to Karabakh Revival Fund

Latest news

A series of strong earthquakes struck Turkey

Today, 18:30

Ukraine and Germany conclude agreements worth more than 8.5 billion euros

Today, 16:55

Barcelona faces temporary exclusion from the Champions League

Today, 16:45

Fog to reduce visibility on roads in Azerbaijan's mountainous regions

Today, 16:40

80 people detained in Georgia in case over ties to the "thieves' world"

Today, 16:40

Israeli journalists disrupt Ireland national team press conference ahead of Nations League match

Today, 16:20

Kazakhstani wins international AI film festival

Today, 15:45

Neftchi veterans beat Spartak in match marking the 75th anniversary of the Tofig Bahramov Stadium

Today, 15:40

Verstappen takes first win of the season at the Formula 1 race in Malaysia

Today, 15:10

Rain expected in places in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula tomorrow

Today, 14:35

Moldova reports violation of its airspace by missiles and drones

Today, 14:05

Iran refuses to open the Strait of Hormuz until seven conditions are met

Today, 14:00

New airstrikes hit Sanaa amid renewed war in Yemen

Today, 13:55

A section of road collapsed in Guba, traffic was blocked

Today, 13:00

Building under construction collapses in Surakhani district: one dead, one injured

Today, 12:15

General elections are being held in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Today, 12:15

German chancellor unexpectedly arrives in Kyiv

Today, 12:00

President’s social media: “If we had given in to emotions, today, perhaps, the third Victory Arch would be standing in the center of Yerevan” - VIDEO

Today, 11:10

Hegseth: The U.S. can maintain the blockade of Iran for as long as necessary

Today, 10:40

Pezeshkian: Pressure on Iran's economy has increased

Today, 10:40
All news