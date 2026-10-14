Zelensky says he does not intend to resign

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with journalist Piers Morgan that he does not intend to resign following remarks by his American counterpart Donald Trump about the need to change the Ukrainian leader.

This was reported by UNIAN.

«Of course not,» the Ukrainian leader replied to the question of whether he intends to resign.

In the same interview, the president of Ukraine admitted that he feels betrayed by Trump after the diesel deal with Russia. The politician called it «painful» that the American leader chose «not the side» of Ukraine. In his opinion, the United States should remain in a neutral position toward both sides of the conflict.