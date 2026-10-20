Media: Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth secretly visited Israel

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth traveled on a secret visit to Israel and held a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Axios reports, citing informed sources.

According to them, the meeting took place on Monday. Its details have not been disclosed.

The portal notes that information about Hegseth's visit emerged a day after U.S. President Donald Trump endorsed Netanyahu's candidacy in Israel's parliamentary elections, which are due to be held on October 27, 2026.

In addition, the meeting took place against the backdrop of American-Israeli talks on a possible resumption of large-scale military operations against Iran.