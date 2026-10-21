Macron: There is no need to say whatever comes to mind

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke out sharply against foreign leaders and officials who have made loud statements about the protests in the country in recent days. According to him, no obvious signs of foreign interference in the French protests have been identified, however, attempts to manipulate information are being observed on the part of the leadership of some states.

Macron also noted that critical statements about France from certain foreign representatives indicate their negative attitude toward the country.

«These people irritate me! We have problems, but we will deal with them methodically, with respect, determination and firmness... However, there is no need to say whatever comes to mind», — the French leader stated.

Source: BFM