The number of people injured during the unrest at a protest rally in the Albanian capital, Tirana, has risen to 61.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated in a statement by Albania's Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

According to the ministry, those who sought medical assistance include police officers, participants in the rally, journalists, security service employees, members of parliament, and passersby.

Currently, five people are hospitalized: a police officer, two protest participants, a journalist, and a passerby. The other patients were discharged after receiving assistance.

According to local police, 31 people were detained in connection with the unrest, 12 of whom were subsequently arrested, while 19 were held administratively liable. It is noted that those arrested attacked law enforcement officers using pyrotechnics, Molotov cocktails, and other objects, blocked traffic, and damaged public property.

As a reminder, on November 28, Albania's Independence Day, a multi-thousand-strong anti-government protest rally in Tirana escalated into clashes with police, as a result of which dozens of people were injured.