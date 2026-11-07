 Woman tried to strangle a teenager on a football field during a school game | 1news.az
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Woman tried to strangle a teenager on a football field during a school game

1news Staff17:35 - Today
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Woman tried to strangle a teenager on a football field during a school game

In the U.S. state of Kentucky, law enforcement officers detained 36-year-old Kayla Barrett, who ran onto the field during a school football game and attacked an underage player.

As 1news.az reports, this was reported by Kentucky New Era, citing data from the arrest warrant and information from the Monticello Police Department.

The incident occurred on October 30 during the third quarter of the game between the high school teams the "Jaguars" (North Laurel) and Wayne County. With the score at 21:12 in favor of the "Jaguars," spectators from both sides ran en masse onto the playing field and started a brawl, whose participants had to be separated.

As Monticello Assistant Police Chief Joshua Smith told the WYMT television channel, at the height of the disturbance Barrett ran onto the field, grabbed a Wayne County team football player by the neck and began strangling him.

The arrest warrant states that the woman "shook him violently by the neck, trying to cut off his air supply." The attack is confirmed by numerous eyewitnesses, as well as by video footage obtained by the North Laurel football team.

As a result of the attacker's actions, the underage athlete had breathing problems and was urgently taken to a medical facility for examination.

Kentucky state police officers detained Barrett. She has been charged with second-degree strangulation. The woman was placed in the Laurel County Detention Center, but was later released from custody on the condition that she not attend school sporting events within the state.

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