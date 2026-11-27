A petition demanding that U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra be declared persona non grata has been submitted for consideration by the country's parliament.

The document was signed by nearly 286,000 people.

The appeal was initiated by Green Party Member of Parliament Elizabeth May. The petition claims that Hoekstra has "repeatedly made public statements undermining diplomatic relations" between the two countries.

In particular, the ambassador is accused of interfering in Canada's domestic politics and maintaining contacts with active separatist movements. In addition, he supported statements by U.S. President Donald Trump about his intention to turn Canada into the "51st state."

The Canadian government is required to give an official response to the petition, but it is not obliged to fulfill the demands it contains.

Trump has previously repeatedly called on Canada to join the United States, and has referred to the country's Prime Minister Mark Carney as governor. Ottawa has rejected the possibility of joining the neighboring state.

In September, in an interview with The New York Times, Carney said that Canada was preparing for a possible military invasion by the United States, describing relations between the countries as a "trade war."

Source: Politico