 President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's visit to Turkey has concluded - PHOTO | 1news.az
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President's Diary

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's visit to Turkey has concluded - PHOTO

1news Staff18:15 - Today
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President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's visit to Turkey has concluded - PHOTO

The visit of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Turkey concluded on November 11.

An honor guard was lined up at Antalya International Airport in honor of the head of state.

Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were seen off by the Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States Binali Yildirim, Deputy Chairman of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), member of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Kurshad Zorlu, Governor of Antalya Hulusi Sahin and other officials.

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