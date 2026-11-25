President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to the family of Turkish statesman and socio-political figure Hikmet Çetin.

1news.az reports this with reference to the official website of the head of state.

The message reads:

"I was deeply saddened by the news of the passing of the outstanding statesman and socio-political figure of the Republic of Türkiye Hikmet Çetin.

Hikmet Çetin made a great contribution to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, to the strengthening of our fraternal ties. I will always remember my meetings with him with the warmest feelings.

I share your grief in these difficult moments and express my deep condolences to all members of your family.

Allah rəhmət eləsin!"