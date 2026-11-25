A video about the meeting with Lithuania's foreign minister has been published on Ilham Aliyev's social media pages - VIDEO
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A video about the meeting of the head of state with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania Kestutis Budrys in Baku has been published on the social media pages of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
The post says:
"President Ilham Aliyev received Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania Kestutis Budrys."
Prezident İlham Əliyev Litva Respublikasının xarici işlər naziri Kestutis Budrisi qəbul edib. https://t.co/CEHv2l8SZN — İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) November 25, 2026
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