President Ilham Aliyev met with the President of Moldova in Dublin - PHOTO

On November 12, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu within the framework of the 9th Summit of the European Political Community in Dublin.

As AZERTAC reports, during the conversation, the meetings of the head of our state with Maia Sandu, as well as mutual high-level visits, were noted with satisfaction.

President Maia Sandu touched upon the issues of Moldova's cooperation with Azerbaijan in the energy sector and expressed interest in its development.

The President of Moldova expressed gratitude for the support provided to her country's energy security.

The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Moldova exchanged views on the prospects of bilateral relations, the expansion of trade and economic ties, as well as cooperation in the agricultural sphere.