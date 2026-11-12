 President Ilham Aliyev met with the President of Moldova in Dublin - PHOTO | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev met with the President of Moldova in Dublin - PHOTO

1news Staff16:48 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
President Ilham Aliyev met with the President of Moldova in Dublin - PHOTO

On November 12, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu within the framework of the 9th Summit of the European Political Community in Dublin.

As AZERTAC reports, during the conversation, the meetings of the head of our state with Maia Sandu, as well as mutual high-level visits, were noted with satisfaction.

President Maia Sandu touched upon the issues of Moldova's cooperation with Azerbaijan in the energy sector and expressed interest in its development.

The President of Moldova expressed gratitude for the support provided to her country's energy security.

The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Moldova exchanged views on the prospects of bilateral relations, the expansion of trade and economic ties, as well as cooperation in the agricultural sphere.

Share:
278

In focus

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev attends the opening plenary session of the 9th EPC summit

President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev met with the President of Moldova in Dublin - PHOTO

President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev arrived at Convention Centre Dublin to attend European Political Community Summit - PHOTO

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev met with the President of Moldova in Dublin - PHOTO

Ilham Aliyev attends the opening plenary session of the 9th EPC summit

President Ilham Aliyev arrived at Convention Centre Dublin to attend European Political Community Summit - PHOTO

President Ilham Aliyev met with Ukrainian President in Dublin - PHOTO

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

A video about the trip to Jabrayil and Zangilan has been published on the President's social media pages - VIDEO

Ilham Aliyev awards Dragan Vladisavljevic the Order of Friendship

First phase of Soltanli village in Jabrayil district inaugurated - PHOTO

Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the tragedy in Izmir

Latest news

European Parliament calls the removal of Ukrainian children to Russia genocide

Today, 17:15

President Ilham Aliyev met with the President of Moldova in Dublin - PHOTO

Today, 16:48

Erdogan urged Pezeshkian to urgently begin talks with the U.S.

Today, 16:37

Andrej Babiš: Czech Republic is interested in natural gas supplies from Azerbaijan

Today, 16:35

Zelenskyy: Europe must become a permanent participant in Russian-Ukrainian talks

Today, 16:33

President of Montenegro announces plans to visit Azerbaijan

Today, 16:32

Costa: Next week will be a test of Russia's readiness to end the war with Ukraine

Today, 16:30

Musk said it "would be an honor" for him to hire Nvidia's CEO

Today, 16:20

Ilham Aliyev attends the opening plenary session of the 9th EPC summit

Today, 16:10

President Ilham Aliyev arrived at Convention Centre Dublin to attend European Political Community Summit - PHOTO

Today, 16:04

Letters with bomb threats continue to be sent to schools in Italy

Today, 15:42

Deputy Prime Minister Teymur Musayev Briefed on the Purpose of KRF’s Participation in COP31 - PHOTO

Today, 15:39

President Ilham Aliyev met with Ukrainian President in Dublin - PHOTO

Today, 15:33

Stubb says a meeting of the U.S., Russia, Ukraine and Europe is possible in one or two weeks

Today, 15:10

Azerbaijan's state budget revenues for 10 months exceeded the forecast

Today, 14:55

Pashinyan: We need to restore and open the railway between Armenia and Turkey

Today, 14:35

Wages will be calculated based on hours worked: who will be able to earn more

Today, 14:15

Manchester United has fired Michael Carrick - Romano

Today, 14:03

Japarov: Attempts are being made to pit Kyrgyz and Uzbeks against each other ahead of the elections

Today, 13:55

EU prepares new sanctions against Russia

Today, 13:37
All news