Ambassador: No force will be able to damage the fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey

The fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey rest on a solid foundation, and we will continue to develop them.

As APA reports, this was stated by Azerbaijan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Turkey Rashad Aslanov.

He noted that the brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Turkey has very deep roots and that these relations are equally important both for the heads of state and for all segments of society in both countries.

The ambassador stated that cases of speculation and disinformation directed against relations between the two countries are being observed on social media.

Rashad Aslanov emphasized that no force will be able to damage the fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey and that these ties will continue to be preserved and developed.