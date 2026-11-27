On November 27, the official opening ceremony of the Embassy of the Republic of Estonia in Azerbaijan took place in Baku.

Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna and Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov took part in the event.

The head of Estonia's Foreign Ministry raised his country's state flag in front of the building housing the embassy.

Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna stated that the opening of his country's embassy in Baku is evidence of a commitment to friendly relations and long-term cooperation between the two countries.

The opening of an embassy in Azerbaijan was one of the priority issues for Estonia, he noted.

"Opening new embassies is by no means a simple task. It requires negotiations on the allocation of financial resources. However, it was very important for us to open new embassies, and Azerbaijan was one of our priorities. Azerbaijan is a very important partner for us from both a regional and a historical point of view. Our peoples know each other, and business ties are developing between our countries," Tsahkna noted.

Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov assessed the official opening of the Estonian embassy in Baku as an important event in terms of relations between the two countries.

"First of all, I want to congratulate my Estonian colleague, all the embassy staff, and each of us on this important event. I express my gratitude to the government of Estonia, especially to my dear friend, the minister of foreign affairs, for this decision," Jeyhun Bayramov noted.