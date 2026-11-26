In recent days, video footage has spread on social media, in particular on the TikTok platform, with claims that Iran has concentrated heavy military equipment in the direction of the border with Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

As reported by the Embassy of Iran in Azerbaijan, since the exact time and place where this footage was shot are unknown, it is not possible to comment on it.

At the same time, the embassy noted that Iran's adoption of the necessary preparatory measures as a country defending itself against military aggression is entirely natural.

The embassy recommended refraining from spreading any unsubstantiated reports and materials, as well as from interpreting them in a way that could damage the friendly relations between the two countries.

Source: APA