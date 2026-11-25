Azerbaijan will continue its efforts to strengthen peace in the region.

President Ilham Aliyev said this at a meeting with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, 1news.az reports, citing the official website of the head of state.

"Against the backdrop of the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, economic and trade ties have been established, and opportunities have been created for the transit transportation of cargo through the territory of Azerbaijan from third countries to Armenia and from Armenia to third countries," the president said.

The head of state reported that over the past year more than 100,000 tons of cargo have been transported to Armenia through the territory of Azerbaijan.