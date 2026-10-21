Student protests erupt in Indonesia - VIDEO

Mass protests involving students and civic activists have taken place in several cities across Indonesia.

This was reported by the Indonesian outlet Suara Desa and the Reuters news agency.

The rallies were held on October 20 in Jakarta, Yogyakarta, Bandung, Makassar and other cities. They coincided with the second anniversary of President Prabowo Subianto taking office.

One of the protesters' main demands was that the large-scale forest and land fires be recognized as a national disaster. Participants in the rallies called for an investigation into the causes of the fires, for those responsible to be held accountable, and for the affected areas to be restored.

In addition, students expressed dissatisfaction with rising prices, the government's economic policy and the state of the education system. In Jakarta, demonstrators also demanded a stronger fight against corruption and guarantees of freedom of expression.

According to Reuters, amid the protests the authorities deployed more than nine thousand police officers to maintain order in the Indonesian capital.