Iranian diplomatic mission casts doubt on Uzbekistan's sovereignty over Samarkand

Against the backdrop of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to Uzbekistan, the Embassy of Iran in Armenia provoked an attempted diplomatic scandal.

Tehran's desire to engage in a remote transatlantic polemic with Washington escalated into a direct demarche against Tashkent: the Iranian diplomatic mission effectively voiced territorial and cultural claims against Uzbekistan, declaring Samarkand to be part of the "Persian civilization."

The reason for the harsh statements by Iranian diplomats was Marco Rubio's post on the social network X, in which he shared his impressions of visiting the ancient Uzbek city:

"Few places on Earth have historically played such an important role in world trade and commerce as Samarkand.

It is a great honor for me to be here today — not only for the sake of remembering history, but also for the sake of opportunities for the future," Rubio said in a video post.

It's great that you're learning history! The place where you are standing is part of the Persian civilization and architecture. The same civilization you were babbling nonsense about last week at the Acropolis! — IRI Embassy in Armenia (@iraninyerevan) October 20, 2026

In response to the American official's post, the Embassy of Iran in Armenia published an unexpectedly aggressive comment:

"It's great that you're learning history! The place where you are standing is part of the Persian civilization and architecture. But that very civilization about which you were babbling complete nonsense last week at the Acropolis!"

Such a reaction by the Iranian diplomatic mission looks like a gross violation of international norms and diplomatic ethics. In trying to deliver yet another public jab at the American diplomat, the Iranian Embassy in Yerevan crossed a dangerous line: by calling Samarkand — the pearl and cultural center of modern independent Uzbekistan — "part of the Persian civilization," Tehran has in a veiled manner advanced territorial and cultural-historical claims against Uzbekistan.

Attempts to privatize the region's richest heritage under the aegis of the "Persian world" and to cast doubt on the national identity of a sovereign state go far beyond the bounds of academic or historical discourse. In diplomatic practice, replacing the concept of traditional "historical and cultural ties" with the outright appropriation of foreign territories and monuments is a direct encroachment on the sovereignty of a state.

Such rhetoric by Iranian diplomats creates an extremely dangerous precedent of revisionism in Central Asia. The use of imperialist narratives with regard to the territories of sovereign states is capable of provoking a serious crisis of trust between Tehran and Tashkent, as well as undermining stability throughout the entire region.