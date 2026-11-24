The 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), which concluded in Antalya on November 22, left behind a mixed picture.

The conference participants managed to reach agreement in a number of areas, but they were unable to agree on a common final document — the so-called "Antalya Pact." The negotiations continued considerably longer than scheduled, but disagreements on key issues proved stronger than the desire for compromise.

In particular, the countries managed to adopt decisions on the Global Goal on Adaptation to climate change, the further work of the Adaptation Fund, and a three-year extension of the just transition program. A compromise was reached on refining the indicators that make it possible to assess progress in adaptation, and separate provisions concerning the gender dimension of climate policy were agreed upon. In parallel, a number of states announced voluntary initiatives in the areas of clean energy, methane emissions reduction, and the protection of forests and oceans. Among them is support for the benchmark of increasing the share of electricity in global final energy consumption to 35% by 2035.

However, no general agreement was reached on the most sensitive issues. The main stumbling block was the absence in the draft final document of a direct reference to the need to transition away from fossil fuels. The European Union, the United Kingdom, Panama, and a number of other states considered the proposed wording insufficient. Disagreements also persisted over climate finance, including the volumes of assistance to developing countries and the mechanisms for providing it. As a result, the "Antalya Pact" was not adopted, and certain issues, including the program on mitigating the consequences of climate change, were also left without agreed-upon decisions.

Against this backdrop, it is particularly interesting to recall the COP29 conference, held two years ago in Baku. The Azerbaijani presidency managed to achieve agreement on a whole range of fundamental issues that had long remained the subject of difficult international negotiations.

A new collective quantified goal on climate finance, the rules for international carbon markets under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, initiatives on adaptation and the energy transition — all of this became part of the concrete legacy of the Baku conference. And today, when participants in the climate process have once again faced difficulties in reaching consensus, the significance of these decisions takes on particular relevance.

The financial agreement that developing countries had been waiting for

Climate finance was the central issue of COP29. For many developing states it is of fundamental importance, since without additional resources it is impossible to simultaneously reduce greenhouse gas emissions, adapt to the consequences of climate change, and restore infrastructure after natural disasters. The previous financial goal — $100 billion annually — no longer corresponded to the scale of the tasks facing these countries.

In Baku, a new collective quantified goal was agreed upon. Developed countries are to take the lead in mobilizing at least $300 billion annually by 2035 to support developing states. At the same time, the decision called on all parties, together with other participants in the financial process, to scale up funding from public and private sources to $1.3 trillion per year by the same deadline.

The difference between the previous and the new goals is substantial. The annual volume of climate finance provided for by the commitment of developed countries is tripling. At the same time, the broader bar of $1.3 trillion reflects an understanding that state budgets are not capable of providing the necessary scale of investment on their own. To achieve this goal, private capital, international financial institutions, and other sources of funds will have to be attracted more actively.

Work on the practical implementation of the agreement continued after the conclusion of COP29. Together with the Brazilian presidency, Azerbaijan prepared the "Baku to Belém Roadmap" for mobilizing $1.3 trillion annually by 2035. The document was presented at COP30, outlining possible ways of attracting financial resources and of cooperation among states, development banks, the private sector, and international organizations. Thus, the Baku decision was carried forward under the next presidency and retained its place among the key benchmarks of climate diplomacy.

A decade of negotiations produced a result

Another important achievement of COP29 was the completion of work on the rules for international carbon markets under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. Negotiations on this issue had continued for nearly 10 years. Their subject was mechanisms that would allow countries to cooperate in reducing emissions, transfer carbon units to one another, and attract investment in climate projects while observing common accounting rules.

In Baku, the remaining elements of this system were agreed upon. The procedures for the international transfer of carbon units, the requirements for their accounting, and the mechanisms for verifying the environmental integrity of projects were clarified. In addition, the rules for a centralized crediting mechanism under UN auspices were approved. This opened the way for the full-fledged operation of the Paris Agreement's carbon markets.

The significance of the agreement goes beyond technical regulation. For developing countries, carbon markets can become an additional source of investment in renewable energy, improved energy efficiency, and other emissions reduction projects. At the same time, transparent rules make it possible to avoid double counting of results and to increase trust in such mechanisms. The conclusion of negotiations that for years had remained one of the most difficult issues on the climate agenda became one of the most concrete outcomes of the Baku presidency.

Adaptation and energy — from declarations to mechanisms of cooperation

Azerbaijan paid special attention to adaptation to climate change. Within the framework of COP29, the Baku Adaptation Roadmap was launched, designed to facilitate the implementation of the Global Goal on Adaptation enshrined in the Paris Agreement. The Baku High-Level Dialogue on Adaptation was also established — an annual platform for continuing discussion of this topic with the participation of the current and previous presidencies of the climate conferences.

For many states, adaptation has not an abstract environmental but a quite practical significance. Droughts, floods, shortages of fresh water, land degradation, and extreme weather events directly affect agriculture, food security, public health, and the resilience of infrastructure. Therefore, developing common approaches to adaptation and exchanging experience between countries are becoming a necessary part of climate policy.

Another important area was the COP29 Presidency's Action Agenda, which brought together 14 initiatives. They covered energy, digitalization, water resources, agriculture, health care, climate finance, and other spheres. Among the most notable are the Global Energy Storage and Grids Pledge, the Declaration on Green Digital Technologies, the Water Declaration for Climate Action, the Baku Initiative on Climate Finance, Investment and Trade, as well as the Baku Harmoniya initiative for farmers.

The Global Energy Storage and Grids Pledge deserves separate attention. Its participants set the goal of increasing global energy storage capacity to 1,500 gigawatts by 2030, which is more than six times the 2022 figure. At the same time, it provides for the expansion or modernization of 25 million kilometers of electricity grids by the same deadline. These are fundamentally important conditions for the development of renewable energy. Solar and wind power plants require modern grids and storage systems capable of smoothing out fluctuations in generation and ensuring the stability of power supply.

The initiative received support from states and other participants. Its significance lies in the fact that the conversation about the energy transition was supplemented with concrete benchmarks for the infrastructure without which an increase in clean energy production will not produce the expected effect. For Azerbaijan, which is developing projects in the field of renewable energy and planning to expand its exports of green electricity, this agenda has direct practical significance.

At the same time, Baku's position on the issue of the energy transition is built on the need to take into account the national circumstances and resource capabilities of different states. Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly emphasized that the climate agenda must not become grounds for unfair treatment of countries that possess oil and gas reserves. In his address at COP29, the President of Azerbaijan stated: "We must be fair, and we must also be fair to countries rich in oil and gas. These countries are not to blame for having oil and gas." This position reflects an approach in which energy security, economic development, and climate commitments must be considered in their interconnection.

Baku's legacy continues to work

The scale of COP29 was determined not by final documents alone. The conference was attended by representatives of 196 states, more than 150 intergovernmental organizations and UN bodies, as well as thousands of nongovernmental organizations. Azerbaijan's presidency organized an extensive program of thematic events that brought together government agencies, international partners, and representatives of business, the scientific community, and civil society.

After the conclusion of the conference, Ilham Aliyev, in a post on his official page on the social network X, called the result achieved "a triumph of the multilateral approach": "I assess Baku's achievement as a triumph of the multilateral approach. COP29 is a turning point in climate diplomacy, and I believe that this legacy will have a positive impact on future global climate action."

This assessment has been confirmed in subsequent work. The financial agreement became the basis for preparing the Baku to Belém roadmap, the carbon market rules entered the practice of the Paris Agreement, and the Baku Adaptation Roadmap and the high-level dialogue consolidated a separate area of international cooperation. The presidency's initiatives also continue to develop at subsequent climate venues.

In Antalya, Azerbaijan once again confirmed its readiness to participate in international dialogue and to support the continuity of the climate process. For a country that has already gone through organizing COP29 and achieved agreement on a number of important decisions, this is a natural continuation of the commitments it has undertaken.

The result of climate diplomacy must be visible in agreements that states are prepared to implement, in mechanisms that are beginning to work, and in issues that, after lengthy negotiations, finally receive a practical solution. It is precisely such a result that the Baku conference left behind. And the current international agenda provides sufficient grounds to turn once again to that experience.

Farhad Huseyn