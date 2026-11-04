 Trump Says He Is Satisfied With Hegseth’s Performance, Rules Out Pentagon Chief’s Dismissal | 1news.az
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Trump Says He Is Satisfied With Hegseth’s Performance, Rules Out Pentagon Chief’s Dismissal

1news Staff23:06 - 04 / 11 / 2026
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Trump Says He Is Satisfied With Hegseth’s Performance, Rules Out Pentagon Chief’s Dismissal

US President Donald Trump said he was satisfied with the performance of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and had no plans to dismiss him.

Responding to reporters’ questions on Wednesday about whether he intended to fire the Pentagon chief, Trump said he believed Hegseth was doing an excellent job.

Earlier that day, CBS News, citing sources, reported that the US president was discussing Hegseth’s future with his advisers following the Democrats’ victory in the US midterm elections.

The US congressional elections were held on November 3. The Democratic Party secured majorities in both chambers of Congress. Republicans also suffered setbacks in several gubernatorial races, including in Texas. Losses were reported in traditionally Republican states as well.

US media outlets have described the results as an indication that Trump has disappointed voters, including members of his own party.

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