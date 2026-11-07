 Metal products plant commissioned at Aghdam Industrial Park | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Politics

Metal products plant commissioned at Aghdam Industrial Park

1news Staff13:30 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Metal products plant commissioned at Aghdam Industrial Park

On November 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of a metal products manufacturing plant of ASMC Limited Liability Company (LLC) at the Aghdam Industrial Park.

As AZERTAC reports, Shirin Jamally, founder of Almet Holding Open Joint-Stock Company (OJSC), briefed the head of state on the enterprise's operations.

It was noted that ASMC LLC, whose main founder is Almet Holding OJSC, was registered as a resident of the Aghdam Industrial Park in 2024. The project, with a total value of 24.9 million manats, is being implemented in two stages. The first stage, worth 8.8 million manats, was financed through private capital along with a bank loan of about 4.7 million manats subsidized by the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund (ABDF), operating under the Ministry of Economy. The second stage envisages investments of 16.1 million manats. As a resident of the industrial park, the enterprise is exempt from value added tax (VAT) and customs duties in the amount of 470,000 manats.

The plant, located on an area of about 1.7 hectares, will produce steel mesh, barbed wire, drawn, annealed and galvanized wire, and nails. In the first stage, the annual production capacity will amount to 4,920 tons of steel mesh, 3,480 tons of drawn wire, 3,180 tons of nails, 1,800 tons of annealed wire, 12,000 tons of wire, and 1,080 tons of cold-formed rebar. In the second stage, the production of 10,000 tons of galvanized wire and 8,240 tons of high-carbon drawn wire per year is planned.

The steel mesh, wire, and nails produced by the enterprise are widely used in construction and restoration work in the liberated territories. The production of these goods in the region makes it possible to supply construction projects with materials directly on site and reduces transportation costs.

The enterprise, equipped with machinery from leading companies of Italy, Germany, Turkey, and China, plans to sell its products on the domestic market as well as to export them.

At present, 26 people work here. Once the enterprise reaches full production capacity, the number of permanent jobs will be increased to 100.

Under the leadership of the head of state, large-scale measures are being implemented to reintegrate the territories liberated from occupation into the country's economic space. The infrastructure created in the industrial parks, the tax and customs privileges provided, concessional financing, and the guarantee mechanisms of the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund stimulate private sector investment in the region.

Share:
657

In focus

Politics

President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the Khankendi stadium

Society

Baku Metro switches to enhanced operating mode on holidays

Politics

A number of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry servicemen awarded top military ranks

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

Politics

Digital billboards in Ankara display congratulations to Azerbaijan

President Ilham Aliyev reviewed the conditions created at the Aghdam olive production enterprise

Lima city hall illuminated in the colors of Azerbaijan's flag to mark Victory Day

A number of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry servicemen awarded top military ranks

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

A political message from a TikTok edit: a call for responsibility from the Turkish media

Iran designates the United Kingdom's Navy and Air Force as terrorist organizations

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Algeria on November 1 — Revolution Day

First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva attends the performance "Zikra: A Night of Remembrance"

Latest news

Baku Metro switches to enhanced operating mode on holidays

Today, 15:20

Digital billboards in Ankara display congratulations to Azerbaijan

Today, 15:00

Iran lifts restrictions on missile range

Today, 14:45

President Ilham Aliyev reviewed the conditions created at the Aghdam olive production enterprise

Today, 14:33

Lima city hall illuminated in the colors of Azerbaijan's flag to mark Victory Day

Today, 14:26

A number of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry servicemen awarded top military ranks

Today, 14:10

Azerbaijan's Victory Day marked in Moscow

Today, 14:00

Qatar urges the U.S. and Iran not to wait for the best moment for a settlement

Today, 13:45

IRGC: Iran will not allow the enemy to obstruct weapons production

Today, 13:40

Metal products plant commissioned at Aghdam Industrial Park

Today, 13:30

Alen Simonyan: "Armenia must not commit self-immolation because of the war between Russia and Ukraine"

Today, 13:15

President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of an orthopedic mattress manufacturing enterprise in Aghdam

Today, 13:05

President Ilham Aliyev reviewed the construction of the Aghdam District Central Hospital

Today, 13:00

Yerevan calls for separating cultural memory from state policy toward neighboring countries

Today, 12:45

U.S. announces $20 million reward for information about Iran's nuclear program

Today, 12:38

President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the Khankendi stadium

Today, 12:23

Speed limits reduced on key highways in Baku due to bad weather

Today, 12:10

November 8 — Victory Day — marked in London

Today, 12:00

Ilham Aliyev lays the foundation of the Library and Innovation Center buildings of Karabakh University

Today, 11:40

Emergency medical care department of the Karabakh University Clinic opens

Today, 11:35
All news