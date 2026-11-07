Metal products plant commissioned at Aghdam Industrial Park

On November 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of a metal products manufacturing plant of ASMC Limited Liability Company (LLC) at the Aghdam Industrial Park.

As AZERTAC reports, Shirin Jamally, founder of Almet Holding Open Joint-Stock Company (OJSC), briefed the head of state on the enterprise's operations.

It was noted that ASMC LLC, whose main founder is Almet Holding OJSC, was registered as a resident of the Aghdam Industrial Park in 2024. The project, with a total value of 24.9 million manats, is being implemented in two stages. The first stage, worth 8.8 million manats, was financed through private capital along with a bank loan of about 4.7 million manats subsidized by the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund (ABDF), operating under the Ministry of Economy. The second stage envisages investments of 16.1 million manats. As a resident of the industrial park, the enterprise is exempt from value added tax (VAT) and customs duties in the amount of 470,000 manats.

The plant, located on an area of about 1.7 hectares, will produce steel mesh, barbed wire, drawn, annealed and galvanized wire, and nails. In the first stage, the annual production capacity will amount to 4,920 tons of steel mesh, 3,480 tons of drawn wire, 3,180 tons of nails, 1,800 tons of annealed wire, 12,000 tons of wire, and 1,080 tons of cold-formed rebar. In the second stage, the production of 10,000 tons of galvanized wire and 8,240 tons of high-carbon drawn wire per year is planned.

The steel mesh, wire, and nails produced by the enterprise are widely used in construction and restoration work in the liberated territories. The production of these goods in the region makes it possible to supply construction projects with materials directly on site and reduces transportation costs.

The enterprise, equipped with machinery from leading companies of Italy, Germany, Turkey, and China, plans to sell its products on the domestic market as well as to export them.

At present, 26 people work here. Once the enterprise reaches full production capacity, the number of permanent jobs will be increased to 100.

Under the leadership of the head of state, large-scale measures are being implemented to reintegrate the territories liberated from occupation into the country's economic space. The infrastructure created in the industrial parks, the tax and customs privileges provided, concessional financing, and the guarantee mechanisms of the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund stimulate private sector investment in the region.