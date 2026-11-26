The fifth meeting within the framework of the "Peace Bridge" Initiative has begun in Armenia, bringing together a total of 60 representatives of the civil societies of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The bilateral discussions in an expanded format are being held as a roundtable.

The agenda of the meeting includes strengthening the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace process, building mutual trust between the societies of the two countries, prospects for economic cooperation and the opening of regional communications, humanitarian issues, cooperation in the field of education, and work with young people.

10:08

On November 26–27, 2026, Armenia will host bilateral discussions in an expanded format as a round table within the framework of the “Peace Bridge” Initiative, with the participation of representatives of the civil societies of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The participants will focus on the peace agenda agreed upon at the Washington summit on August 8, 2025, initiatives to strengthen and institutionalize the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace process, as well as concrete measures to build and develop mutual trust between the societies of the two countries.

The meeting will also examine opportunities for establishing sustainable economic cooperation and developing trade and transport communications in the South Caucasus.

Particular attention will be paid to humanitarian issues, cooperation in the field of education, work with young people, as well as the prospects for establishing direct and long-term ties between representatives of the civil societies of Azerbaijan and Armenia.