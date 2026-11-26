Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, at a meeting with Lithuania's Minister of Foreign Affairs Kestutis Budrys, discussed deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries, the development of interparliamentary ties, and the regional agenda.

According to a statement from the Public Relations and Press Department of the Milli Majlis, during the meeting the special importance of mutual visits at the highest and high levels, as well as of an active political dialogue, for the development of bilateral relations was emphasized.

Sahiba Gafarova noted that the existing legal and treaty framework creates a solid foundation for cooperation. She paid special attention to the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Lithuania signed the day before, emphasizing that the document would give new impetus to the further development of relations in all spheres.

Separate attention was devoted to the role of parliaments in strengthening bilateral ties. The Speaker of the Milli Majlis recalled with satisfaction her official visit to Lithuania in 2022 and the meetings held at that time, noting the contribution of mutual high-level visits to the development of cooperation.

The sides emphasized the importance of expanding the activities of working groups and encouraging mutual visits in order to strengthen interparliamentary ties. It was noted that such dialogue contributes to a better understanding of each other's positions and interests, to the exchange of information, as well as to its objective and impartial dissemination. In addition, the importance of the active participation of international parliamentary organizations in promoting an open and constructive dialogue was noted.

The sides also discussed cooperation in the fields of energy and renewable energy sources, the humanitarian sphere, and defense and security. It was noted that there are favorable opportunities for expanding cooperation in these areas, given the existing potential.

Lithuania's Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed satisfaction with his first official visit to Azerbaijan and shared his impressions of the meeting held the previous day with the President of Azerbaijan. Kestutis Budrys emphasized the significance of the discussions held within the framework of the visit and of the signed Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership.

He reported that from January 1, 2027, Lithuania will hold the presidency of the Council of the European Union, and stated that his country would continue to support the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the EU. The minister characterized the South Caucasus as a region of strategic cooperation, and Azerbaijan as an important partner from the standpoint of providing access to Central Asia and developing the Middle Corridor.

At the meeting, an exchange of views also took place on the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and on the peace process. Sahiba Gafarova stated that Azerbaijan had put an end to the 30-year occupation of its territories, restoring the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty. She also spoke about the restoration and construction work being carried out in the territories liberated from occupation.

Kestutis Budrys highly appreciated Azerbaijan's contribution to ensuring regional peace and security, and also positively assessed the country's commitment to the agreements reached at the Washington summit and the political will demonstrated for their implementation.

At the meeting, an exchange of views also took place on other issues of mutual interest.