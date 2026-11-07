Vicente Traver fountain on Plaza de España in Seville turns the colors of the Azerbaijani flag

The Vicente Traver fountain, located on Seville's landmark Plaza de España, was illuminated in the colors of the State Flag of Azerbaijan.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Madrid on the social network X.

The event was timed to coincide with November 8 — Azerbaijan's Victory Day.

"The colors of the Azerbaijani flag in the heart of Seville," the post reads.