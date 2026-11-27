Azerbaijan has been offered to put forward its candidacy for the post of OSCE chairman.

As APA reports, this was stated by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at a joint press conference with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

"Switzerland's chairmanship of the OSCE ends on December 31. Discussions are underway on the next chair, and various proposals are being put forward. Given the rather tense situation in the OSCE area, the nomination of a candidate acceptable to all parties still remains in question. Azerbaijan has not shown any activity in this regard. However, there is less and less time left, and a certain time pressure is being felt," Bayramov said.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan's candidacy was also put forward among the alternative proposals:

"In recent weeks, a new approach has also emerged: to simplify the process by determining the chairmanship not for one year, but as a single package, in order to form a consensus. Azerbaijan's position is that we are ready to make a positive contribution to the future of the organization. Within the framework of this package, along with Azerbaijan, the name of Armenia was also mentioned, which is the result of the end of the conflict and positive developments.

This in itself is a positive fact. As I have already said, Azerbaijan appears in this package, and we view this positively."