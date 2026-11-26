Secretary of Armenia's Security Council Alen Simonyan plans to visit Azerbaijan in early December.

At the same time, the venue of the visit will not be Baku.

As the Armenian press reports, Simonyan said this on November 26 in a conversation with journalists.

"Yes, the visit will take place in early December, and it will not be Baku. I assume it will be either Ganja or some other city, but not Baku," he noted.

Thus, Simonyan confirmed the upcoming trip to Azerbaijan, but has not yet named the exact location and program of the visit.