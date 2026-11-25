The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Lithuania have signed a Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

This was stated on Wednesday in a message from Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the social network X.

As noted in the ministry's message, the signing of the document was an important milestone in bilateral relations, laying a new foundation for strengthening cooperation in the political, economic, trade, energy, and transportation spheres, in the field of connectivity, and in other areas of mutual interest.

The document was signed as part of the official visit of Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys to Azerbaijan. During the visit, Budrys will hold meetings with Azerbaijani officials and take part in the Azerbaijani-Lithuanian business forum.

The parties are also discussing opportunities for expanding economic cooperation, regional security, the situation in Ukraine, and ways to strengthen dialogue between the EU and Azerbaijan ahead of Lithuania's presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2027.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Lithuania were established on November 20, 1995. Both countries opened embassies in each other's capitals in 2007. Over the years, the parties have formed a solid legal and treaty framework, including more than 40 bilateral agreements, and have maintained regular high-level contacts, including within the framework of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.

In recent years, trade turnover between the countries has increased, and cooperation has expanded in the areas of energy, transportation and logistics, agriculture, and information technology.