Mehriban Aliyeva: May peace and prosperity always reign in Azerbaijan

First Vice President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her social media accounts on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day.

As 1news.az reports, the post says:

"Today we mark Victory Day with great pride! Our gratitude to the President, to our brave soldiers, officers, and veterans is boundless!

Thank you for your heroism, valor, courage, and steadfastness! Thank you for the fact that today we celebrate as a victorious people!

I respectfully honor the bright memory of the valiant sons of our people who died heroically in the name of the Motherland, and I wish patience to their families and loved ones! May peace and prosperity always reign in Azerbaijan!

With deep respect and love,

Your MEHRİBAN".