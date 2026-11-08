 Tokayev: Azerbaijan's policy of strengthening peace in the South Caucasus is gaining support worldwide | 1news.az
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Tokayev: Azerbaijan's policy of strengthening peace in the South Caucasus is gaining support worldwide

1news Staff13:10 - Today
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Tokayev: Azerbaijan's policy of strengthening peace in the South Caucasus is gaining support worldwide

Azerbaijan's consistent policy aimed at strengthening long-term peace and stability in the South Caucasus is winning the support of the international community.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated in a congratulatory letter from Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Victory Day.

Tokayev noted that advancing the peace agenda serves the interests of all countries in the region and opens new prospects for their economic development.

"Under your authoritative leadership, Azerbaijan, relying on the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and the norms of international law, has restored its territorial integrity, strengthened its sovereignty, and created a solid foundation for the country's further sustainable development," the letter reads.

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