On November 26–27, 2026, in the city of Dilijan (Armenia), bilateral discussions in a "round table" format were held within the framework of the Peace Bridge Initiative with the participation of representatives of the civil societies of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

About 60 representatives of civil society organizations, media structures, as well as analytical and expert circles of both countries took part in the meeting. This was the fifth meeting within the framework of the Peace Bridge Initiative.

Over the course of two days, a number of meetings and discussions were held.

The participants discussed:

- the peace agenda agreed upon at the Washington summit on August 8, 2025,

- prospects for strengthening and institutionalizing the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace process,

- possible measures to build mutual trust between the two societies.

The participants exchanged views on the prospects for sustainable economic cooperation, the development of trade and communication routes in the South Caucasus, as well as on humanitarian issues. The agenda also included issues of youth work, education, and the establishment of direct and long-term ties between representatives of the civil societies of the two countries.

The participants of the fifth round of discussions in the "round table" format within the framework of the Peace Bridge Initiative met with the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, and the Deputy Foreign Minister of that country, Vahan Kostanyan. During these meetings, the participants had the opportunity to ask questions of the Armenian officials, after which an exchange of views and a discussion of the opinions expressed took place.

Discussions by committees were also organized. The participants reviewed existing problems in the relevant committees and examined additional opportunities for expanding cooperation.

The committees worked in the following areas:

1. Economic issues and infrastructure

2. Humanitarian and social issues

3. Environmental issues

4. Media

5. Education, public narratives, and youth work

6. Political and geopolitical issues.

This meeting of representatives of the civil societies of Azerbaijan and Armenia became another step toward strengthening direct dialogue, mutual trust, and long-term cooperation between the two societies, once again confirming the importance of continuing constructive dialogue around the peace agenda.

The Peace Bridge Initiative will continue its activities aimed at further strengthening cooperation.

Below is the list of participants:

Members of the Peace Bridge Initiative (Armenia)

1. Areg Kochinyan – President of the Armenian Council

2. Naira Sultanyan – Director of the Democracy Development Foundation

3. Narek Minasyan – expert of the Armenian Council

4. Samvel Meliksetyan – expert of the Armenian Council

5. Boris Navasardian – Honorary President of the Yerevan Press Club

Representatives of Armenian civil society

1. Alen Amirkhanyan – Director of the Acopian Center for the Environment of the American University of Armenia (AUA)

2. Harutyun Alpetyan – program director and lecturer at the Acopian Center for the Environment of the American University of Armenia (AUA), waste management expert

3. Armen Shahbazyan – specialist in sustainable development, specially protected natural areas, and biodiversity at the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and "GOPA Consulting Group"

4. Benyamin Zakaryan – water resources specialist at the Research Center of "GEOINFO" LLC, hydrologist

5. Sos Khachikyan – head of the Interdisciplinary Research Center of the Armenian State University of Economics (ASUE), economist

6. Ashot Markosyan – chief expert of the "Amberd" Research Center of the Armenian State University of Economics (ASUE), economist

7. Levon Barkhudaryan – chief researcher of the "Amberd" Research Center of the Armenian State University of Economics (ASUE), economist

8. Karen Sargsyan – management specialist at the International Scientific and Educational Center of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia, economist

9. Evia Hovhannisyan – independent expert, researcher in the field of infrastructure

10. Vazgen Karapetyan – Deputy Director of the Eurasia Partnership Foundation

11. Tatev Danielyan – editor-in-chief of political programs and TV host at Armenian Public Television

12. Nelli Rafaelyan – journalist at the Media Initiatives Center

13. Eleonora Sargsyan – expert of the Armenian Council

14. Mariam Khalatyan – sociologist at the "Socioscope" Research Center

15. Tigran Amiryan – President of the NGO "Laboratory of Cultural and Social Narratives"

16. Satenik Mkrtchyan – education specialist at the NCEDI Foundation

17. Robert Ghevondyan – expert of the Armenian Council

18. Armen Petrosyan – expert on regional issues at the "Orbeli" Research Center

19. Edgar Vardanyan – expert of the Armenian Council

20. Lusine Kharatyan – writer and cultural anthropologist

21. Arpi Harutyunyan – head of justice and human rights projects at the Democracy Development Foundation

22. Ashot Melikyan – Chairman of the Committee to Protect Freedom of Expression

23. Sargis Harutyunyan – program manager at the Yerevan Press Club

24. Anna Gevorgyan – researcher at the Center for Civilizational and Cultural Studies

25. Nelli Minasyan – PhD in History, associate professor at the Institute for Armenian Studies of Yerevan State University, specialist in Turkic studies

26. Elina Khachaturyan – President of the NGO "Peace Dialogue"

Members of the Peace Bridge Initiative (Azerbaijan)

1. Farhad Mammadov – Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Center of Analysis of International Relations and Multiculturalism; Director of the South Caucasus Research Center

2. Rusif Huseynov – co-founder and director of the Topchubashov Center

3. Kamala Mammadova – editor-in-chief of the news portal 1news.az

4. Ramil Iskandarli – Chairman of the Board of the National NGO Forum of Azerbaijan

5. Fuad Abdullayev – leading advisor of the Center of Analysis of International Relations and Multiculturalism

Representatives of Azerbaijani civil society

6. Yegana Hajiyeva – member of the Board of the Press Council of Azerbaijan

7. Orkhan Amashov – editor and host at the AnewZ TV channel

8. Sanan Rzayev – editor and chief political commentator at the CBC TV channel

9. Emin Aliyev – editor-in-chief of the Trend News Agency

10. Hamid Hamidov – media director

11. Namik Mailov – editor-in-chief of Report.az

12. Gulbaniz Ganbarova – Chairperson of the Association of Rural Women of Azerbaijan

13. Ayten Gahraman – professor at Azerbaijan University of Languages

14. Shahla Ismayil – Chairperson of the Women's Association for Rational Development (WARD)

15. Hafiz Safikhanov – Chairman of the Public Union "Azerbaijan Campaign Against Mines"

16. Ahmad Alili – Director of the Caucasus Policy Analysis Center

17. Rafig Ismayilov – Chairman of the Public Union "For Civil Society", political analyst

18. Rauf Aghamirzayev – member of the Public Council under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, transport expert

19. Ayhan Gadashov – head of the Azexport.az portal of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication

20. Yunis Orujev – honored journalist

21. Fuad Karimli – Secretary General of the NGO Platform "Global South"

22. Jasur Madatzade – Chairman of the Public Union "European Students' Forum – Baku"

23. Eldar Hamzali – researcher, independent expert

24. Anar Eyyubov – Deputy Director of the Russian Economic School of UNEC, PhD in History

25. Murad Muradov – co-founder of the Topchubashov Center

26. Amin Mammadov – representative of the Public Union "Specialists in the Field of Water Use"

27. Elman Yusifov – representative of the nature protection Public Union "Ecostyle-Azerbaijan"

28. Orkhan Babayev – staff member of the South Caucasus Research Center

29. Elbrus Musayev – cameraman of the AnewZ TV channel