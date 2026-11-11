Ilham Aliyev sends letter of condolences to the president of Bulgaria

President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to the President of Bulgaria, Iliana Iotova.

1news.az reports this with reference to the official website of the head of state.

In the message, the head of state noted that he was deeply saddened by the news of the loss of life and the injuries resulting from the severe traffic accident in Bulgaria.

In connection with the tragedy, Ilham Aliyev, on his own behalf and on behalf of the Azerbaijani people, expressed his deep condolences to the President of Bulgaria, to the families and loved ones of those who died, as well as to the entire friendly Bulgarian people, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.