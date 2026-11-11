 Ilham Aliyev sends letter of condolences to the president of Bulgaria | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev sends letter of condolences to the president of Bulgaria

1news Staff11:25 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Ilham Aliyev sends letter of condolences to the president of Bulgaria

President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to the President of Bulgaria, Iliana Iotova.

1news.az reports this with reference to the official website of the head of state.

In the message, the head of state noted that he was deeply saddened by the news of the loss of life and the injuries resulting from the severe traffic accident in Bulgaria.

In connection with the tragedy, Ilham Aliyev, on his own behalf and on behalf of the Azerbaijani people, expressed his deep condolences to the President of Bulgaria, to the families and loved ones of those who died, as well as to the entire friendly Bulgarian people, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.

Share:
796

In focus

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva are attending COP31 Leaders’ Summit

Opinion

Old alliances and a new reality: why Armenia is drifting away from the CSTO

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev arrives at Expo Center in Antalya to attend COP31 Leaders' Summit

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva are attending COP31 Leaders’ Summit

Ilham Aliyev arrives at Expo Center in Antalya to attend COP31 Leaders' Summit

Ilham Aliyev sends letter of condolences to the president of Bulgaria

President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Türkiye for visit

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

A video about Azerbaijani-Turkish relations has been published on the president's social media pages - VIDEO

Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on the occasion of State Flag Day - PHOTO

Ilham Aliyev awards media representatives

Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the tragedy in Izmir

Latest news

Erdogan refused to greet the leader of Greek Cyprus at the COP31 summit in Antalya

Today, 14:33

Biden and his wife pelted with milk cartons in Ireland - VIDEO

Today, 14:10

Von der Leyen pelted with eggs amid calls to leave Bulgaria - VIDEO

Today, 14:05

Old alliances and a new reality: why Armenia is drifting away from the CSTO

Today, 14:00

Is Marko Janković really leaving Qarabağ?

Today, 13:50

ICESCO Director-General learns about the film "Deadly Legacy" at the Azerbaijan pavilion - PHOTO

Today, 13:40

Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva are attending COP31 Leaders’ Summit

Today, 13:34

In Armenia, they do not believe it will be ready to join the EU in the next 10-15 years

Today, 13:25

Ombudsperson proposes increasing financial support for cancer patients and persons with disabilities

Today, 12:55

The second day of trilateral talks has begun in Abu Dhabi - UPDATED

Today, 12:47

Azerbaijan proposes banning the replacement of labor leave with monetary compensation

Today, 12:40

Ilham Aliyev arrives at Expo Center in Antalya to attend COP31 Leaders' Summit

Today, 12:31

Benefit for parents of young children planned to be increased

Today, 12:30

Sahil Babayev: Azerbaijan's dependence on oil revenues is declining

Today, 12:20

Average salary in Azerbaijan reaches 1,173 manats

Today, 12:15

Azerbaijan to allocate more than 8.8 billion manats for defense and national security in 2027

Today, 12:05

Average annual inflation in Azerbaijan stood at 5.6% over 10 months

Today, 11:32

Kenya to open an embassy in Azerbaijan

Today, 11:28

Ilham Aliyev sends letter of condolences to the president of Bulgaria

Today, 11:25

New arrests made in Turkey in high-profile financial manipulation case

Today, 11:10
All news