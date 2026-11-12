Nvidia chief resigns after scandal involving two affairs

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has left his post, Bloomberg reports.

The company will be temporarily led by Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress.

In early November, Huang was suspected of being in a romantic relationship with Chinese entrepreneur Alice Huang, who shares his surname and is the founder of the Singaporean company Megaspeed, which purchases Nvidia chips. According to The New York Times, U.S. intelligence agencies suspect her of ties to Chinese intelligence. Beijing rejects these accusations.

A few days later, The New York Times, citing five former and current Nvidia employees, reported that Huang also had a relationship with 48-year-old Kimberly Powell, the company's vice president for healthcare, who reports directly to him.

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