 Nvidia chief resigns after scandal involving two affairs | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Nvidia chief resigns after scandal involving two affairs

1news Staff18:10 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Nvidia chief resigns after scandal involving two affairs

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has left his post, Bloomberg reports.

The company will be temporarily led by Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress.

In early November, Huang was suspected of being in a romantic relationship with Chinese entrepreneur Alice Huang, who shares his surname and is the founder of the Singaporean company Megaspeed, which purchases Nvidia chips. According to The New York Times, U.S. intelligence agencies suspect her of ties to Chinese intelligence. Beijing rejects these accusations.

A few days later, The New York Times, citing five former and current Nvidia employees, reported that Huang also had a relationship with 48-year-old Kimberly Powell, the company's vice president for healthcare, who reports directly to him.

Read on the topic:

Nvidia chief admits to relationship with alleged Chinese spy: "I must apologize to my family"

NVIDIA shares plunge after reports of Jensen Huang's relationships

Share:
860

In focus

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev attends the opening plenary session of the 9th EPC summit

President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev met with the President of Moldova in Dublin - PHOTO

President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev arrived at Convention Centre Dublin to attend European Political Community Summit - PHOTO

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

World

Shooting in Washington: five people wounded near the White House - VIDEO

Nvidia chief resigns after scandal involving two affairs

Trump says the U.S. no longer needs a deal with Iran

Brother of Garegin II receives suspended sentence

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Death toll in Izmir factory explosion rises to 6 – PHOTO – VIDEO – UPDATED

Hakan Fidan: The Middle Corridor is a key element of the regional connectivity architecture

Alen Simonyan urged Yerevan to abandon illusions about the "Russian umbrella" and not to give grounds for war with its neighbors

Woman tried to strangle a teenager on a football field during a school game

Latest news

Shooting in Washington: five people wounded near the White House - VIDEO

Today, 19:40

Nvidia chief resigns after scandal involving two affairs

Today, 18:10

Trump says the U.S. no longer needs a deal with Iran

Today, 17:40

Brother of Garegin II receives suspended sentence

Today, 17:25

European Parliament calls the removal of Ukrainian children to Russia genocide

Today, 17:15

President Ilham Aliyev met with the President of Moldova in Dublin - PHOTO

Today, 16:48

Erdogan urged Pezeshkian to urgently begin talks with the U.S.

Today, 16:37

Andrej Babiš: Czech Republic is interested in natural gas supplies from Azerbaijan

Today, 16:35

Zelenskyy: Europe must become a permanent participant in Russian-Ukrainian talks

Today, 16:33

President of Montenegro announces plans to visit Azerbaijan

Today, 16:32

Costa: Next week will be a test of Russia's readiness to end the war with Ukraine

Today, 16:30

Musk said it "would be an honor" for him to hire Nvidia's CEO

Today, 16:20

Ilham Aliyev attends the opening plenary session of the 9th EPC summit

Today, 16:10

President Ilham Aliyev arrived at Convention Centre Dublin to attend European Political Community Summit - PHOTO

Today, 16:04

Letters with bomb threats continue to be sent to schools in Italy

Today, 15:42

Deputy Prime Minister Teymur Musayev Briefed on the Purpose of KRF’s Participation in COP31 - PHOTO

Today, 15:39

President Ilham Aliyev met with Ukrainian President in Dublin - PHOTO

Today, 15:33

Stubb says a meeting of the U.S., Russia, Ukraine and Europe is possible in one or two weeks

Today, 15:10

Azerbaijan's state budget revenues for 10 months exceeded the forecast

Today, 14:55

Pashinyan: We need to restore and open the railway between Armenia and Turkey

Today, 14:35
All news