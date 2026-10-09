 CIS heads of state adopt Statement on preserving historical memory | 1news.az
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CIS heads of state adopt Statement on preserving historical memory

1news Staff15:33 - Today
CIS heads of state adopt Statement on preserving historical memory

The heads of state of the Commonwealth of Independent States have adopted a Statement on preserving historical memory.

As AZERTAC reports, the document was signed on October 9 at the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in the Avaza National Tourist Zone in Turkmenistan.

The Statement emphasizes that preserving historical memory serves as an effective means against manifestations of discrimination, racism, xenophobia, and intolerance. Knowledge of history makes it possible to detect and curb in a timely manner attempts to distort the past and spread disinformation and extremism that undermine the foundations of peaceful coexistence.

The leaders of the Commonwealth countries noted the need for a critical understanding of the interrelation between the past, the present, and the future, as well as for ensuring historical accuracy on the basis of a thorough study of sources and historical works.

"We call on the world community to join efforts to preserve historical memory and historical truth, strengthen peace, mutual respect, and trust among peoples, pass on to future generations the experience of peaceful and constructive cooperation in accordance with universally recognized norms of international law, as well as to consistently follow the principle of the inadmissibility of glorifying Nazism, fascism, and other destructive ideologies," the document states.

The CIS states intend to expand cooperation in the field of historical education on the principles of open, honest, professional, and depoliticized dialogue.

Among the priority areas are the promotion of memorable dates, the protection of historical and memorial sites reflecting the most important stages in the development of relations between the Commonwealth countries, the organization of specialized events, as well as the expansion of contacts between scholars, archivists, archaeologists, and representatives of search, youth, and volunteer movements.

In addition, provision is made for developing cooperation within the framework of the International Association of Historians and Archivists of the CIS Member States, as well as for promoting joint initiatives to preserve historical memory at universal and regional international platforms.

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