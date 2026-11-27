Heads of government of CIS countries to meet in Moscow
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Next week, Moscow will host a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government. The main topic of the meeting will be economic cooperation.
As AZERTAC reports, this was announced by CIS Secretary General Sergei Lebedev in a conversation with journalists on the sidelines of a meeting of the Commonwealth's Economic Council.
"There will be many issues: economics comes first, the humanitarian sphere second, and security third," he said.
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