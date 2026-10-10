President approves new composition of commission on border with Georgia

President Ilham Aliyev has approved the new composition of the State Commission on the Delimitation and Demarcation of the State Border between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

As 1news.az reports, the head of state signed the relevant order.

According to the document, the commission will be headed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan. The Deputy Head of the State Border Service has been appointed deputy chairman of the commission.

The commission also includes:

• the Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources;

• the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs;

• the Deputy Head of the State Security Service;

• the Deputy Chairman of the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan;

• the heads of the Executive Authorities of the Aghstafa, Balakan, Gakh, Gazakh, Samukh, Tovuz, and Zagatala districts;

• the Deputy Head of the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy;

• the Head of the Main Operations Department of the Ministry of Defense;

• the Head of the Main Legislation Department of the Ministry of Justice;

• the Chairman of the Agency of Geodesy and Cartography under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources;

• the Deputy Chairman of the Board of the public legal entity "State Cadastre and Real Estate Registry," subordinate to the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy.